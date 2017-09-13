



A visit to the eye doctor in July brought an unexpected diagnosis for one West Lyon freshman and his family. Jordan VerMeer had been noticing changes in his vision and headaches. “We thought he needed stronger contacts,” explained Jordan’s mom, Alicia VerMeer. What should have been a simple yearly eye exam July 11 took the family on a roller coaster ride after the eye doctor suspected something abnormal. “He said, ‘I think he has a tumor pushing on his pituitary gland and his optic nerve which is causing the vision loss’,” said Alicia. Jordan’s vision was normal but for some reason the image was not getting to his brain.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.

Unexpected