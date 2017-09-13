



There was a private family service for Carol Jean Mischke at Heritage Funeral Home on September, 6, 2017. Private burial to follow.Messages can be left at www.heritagesfsd.com

Carol Jean Mischke, passed away peacefully at Avera McKennan hospital on August 31st, 2017. We were blessed to have her with us for 86 years and 14 days.

Carol was born August 17, 1931 in Windom, MN to Earl and Josephine Stevens. She was the younger of two sisters. Carol spent her school years in Hills MN, Westbrook MN and Pipestone MN. She graduated from Pipestone high school in 1949.

She met a young handsome man in her 8th grade year in Westbrook MN while he was scaring her with his horse. She thought he was rather handsome. If she only knew a few years later they would be wed. Carol went off to the Minneapolis Girls Club to live and go to school as a Medical lab tech. On July 15th 1951 Carol Stevens wed Darrel Mischke. Carol and Darrel lived in a small trailer for the first few years of marriage just off of the Fort Snelling base while Darrel was serving in the air force and stationed there. Carol worked at the Medical Arts building until they moved to Pipestone in 1952. Their first child Larry was born on July 18, 1953. Their second child Lori born June 11, 1956. Carol and Darrel raised their family in Minnesota, starting their family in Pipestone, moving later to Owatonna, Granite Falls and then Faribault. Carol worked as an assistant in the physical therapy department at District 1 hospital, Faribault MN for many years. Carol and Darrel moved to Brainerd MN once the kids were in college, grown and gone. Carol enjoyed their lake home, fishing was a priority and she was good at it too! Carol was known for being a loving and caring mother along with having one of the world’s best caramel recipes. During retirement years Carol and Darrel decided to move closer to family and resided in Sioux Falls, SD until her death.

Carol loved family and especially her four grandsons; Adam Mischke (Jenny), Jason Seykora (Amanda), Aaron Mischke, and Jeremy Seykora (Whitney). Once great grand kids came the grandsons were second fiddle!! She had five amazing great grandchildren. Brecken Seykora, Emma Seykora, Hanlee Seykora , Creyton Seykora and Cora Mischke. These kids made her laugh and giggle and brightened up her very world. Left to cherish her memory are Larry Mischke, Lori Seykora (Pat), 4 grandsons, 3 granddaughter in laws, 5 great grandchildren, her sister Avis, and many friends. Preceding her in death were her parents Earl and Jo Stevens; husband, Darrel; mother and father-in-law, Henry and Anna Mischke.