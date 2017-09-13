Council approves preliminary budget levy

Fire department requests funding for new rescue vehicle

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Westbrook — Mayor Dennis Phelps introduced the proposed budget for 2018. He noted there is not a lot of change in the new budget. He noted they will be getting a 13 percent increase in health insurance, and salaries will be going up. On the plus side, the city was informed that their Local Government Aid will increase a small amount. Phelps says the pool expenses will likely be down next year. The council approved the preliminary budget with an 8.2 percent increase. Phelps commented that the budget tends to go up and down, noting a few years ago it had gone down to zero increase. But then after that the budget began to rise, and now hopefully it is going back down. “I guess when we had that zero budget we were just fooling ourselves,” he said.

