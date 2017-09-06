Walnut Grove farm achieves Century Farm status





By Carolyn Van Loh

At the Redwood County Fair on July 15, 2017, Walnut Grove farmers,Robert and Margaret (Bob and Annie) Syverson, and their family were recognized for their Century Farm.

Co-sponsored by the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, the Century Farm program honors families who have owned and farmed land for at least 100 consecutive years. The only requirement is proof of family ownership. Farm families achieving this milestone fill out an application form that asks for the farm's history.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribine for the full story.

• In 1995 Bob was named Conservation Farmer of the Year by his Soil and Water Conservation District