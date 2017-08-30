



82

Inwood, Iowa

Jacob “Jake” James Van’t Land, 82, of Inwood, Iowa, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Fellowship Village, Inwood.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood Visitation with the family will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31,﻿ at the church, and an hour prior to the funeral.

Jacob James Van’t Land was born June 3, 1935, the son of John and Johanna (Juffer) Van’t Land. He attended several country schools and graduated from Inwood Public High School in 1954. In the fall of 1956, he went to Northwestern Electronics in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and worked for Remington Rand.

On July 1, 1960, he married Carolyn Osenga. They made their home in Richfield and Edina, Minnesota. He was employed at Cedar Engineering/Control Data from 1957-1987. The couple lived in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, two years where he worked at Premier. They then returned to Edina and later moved to Inwood in October 1991.

Survivors include his wife; five children, Jay (Julie) Van’t Land of Wasilla, Alaska, Calvin (Dawn) Van’t Land of Greeley, Colorado, Clinton (Lisa) Van’t Land of Arlington, Texas, Jonathan (Sharon) Van’t Land of Northfield, Massachusetts, and Jonell (Kyle) Addison of Richfield, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren; four brothers, Theodore (Irene) Van’t Land of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Alvin (Marlene) Van’t Land of Inwood, Ray (Elaine) Van’t Land of Jenison, Michigan, and Marvin (Judy) Van’t Land of Escondido, California; and two sisters, Arlene (Clifford) Vande Vegte of Escondido and Mary (Edwin) Blankespoor of Boyden, Iowa.

Preceding him in death were his parents.