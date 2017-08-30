New Iowa license plate design revealed





The Iowa Department of Transportation announced last week that the public chose the City and County Reboot design to replace Iowa’s current county standard license plate.

Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, and Iowa DOT director, Mark Lowe, revealed three potential plate designs at the start of the Iowa State Fair. The public voted for their favorite design through an online poll and at the Iowa DOT’s State Fair booth throughout the fair. The City and Country Reboot design won the public vote with 113,299 of the poll’s 291,095 total votes. There was a big push late that brought Flying Our Colors to a close second with 110,352 votes. In third place was The Great Wide Open, which tallied 67,444 votes.

