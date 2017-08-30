Healthy Potential





sarahm@ncppub.com

West Lyon welcomed many new faces for the 2017-2018 school year, including a new school nurse. Maggie (Metzger) Landegent, who was born and raised near Lester, has taken on this role at the school.

Landegent has extensive experience working with pediatric patients and will utilize this knowledge when working with the many aspects that encompass public health in the school setting. “I spent most of my nursing career working at Avera Children’s Hospital in the pediatric intensive care unit,” she said.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.