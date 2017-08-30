



Memorial Services for Eugene “Bud” Edward Nelson were held August 23, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church, Westbrook, MN. Interment was in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Eugene, 93, Westbrook passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Center Nursing Home.

Eugene “Bud” Edward Nelson was born September 14, 1923 to Edward and Marian (Peterson) Nelson. He spent his school years, 1-8 grades, in Westbrook Public Schools. With World War II breaking out Bud enlisted in the Army Air Force in December 1942. During that time he spent 3 1⁄2 years overseas in North Africa, India, Burma and China. Bud was honorably discharged April 1946. After returning home he drove his school bus and did some family farming. Bud married Arlene Schmalz on March 12, 1950 at the now Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. In 1957 they adopted their daughter Ronda Kay. Bud enjoyed taking her out to the farm to help with chores, teaching her to fish, hunt pheasant and change a flat tire. After the farm was sold Bud did long distance trucking for Kvilhaug’s and hauled mail for the USPS. He enjoyed spending time with his two granddaughters Alicia and Christel. In 1999 the President of the United States determined those unable to obtain a high school diploma during WWII, because of active duty, should be honored by getting their diplomas at a special ceremony. Bud received his High School diploma at that time. It meant so much to him. Bud has been a member of the VFW and American Legion for many years. He has lived his entire life in the Westbrook area except for one year when he was a mechanic for a trucking company and lived in Eagle Lake, MN.

Survivors include his wife Arlene Nelson; daughter Ronda (Mac) Habicht; granddaughters: Alicia (Mark) Spindler and Christel Schmidt (friend Justin Nichols); great-grandchildren: Nathan and Leah Spindler; step grandchildren: Briana (Josh)Jensen and Arhen (Leah) Habicht; step great-grandchildren: Chloe Jensen, Verena and Jackson Habicht.

Preceding him in death were his parents Edward and Marian (Peterson) Nelson, his sister Lorraine Masterson and great-grandson Ian Spindler.