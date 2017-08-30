School board to pursue a new operational levy

•Title I and II programs will receive budget cuts

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Wwg — Superintendent Loy Woelber called for a resolution to ask the voters of the district to pass an operational levy. The new levy will revoke and replace the current levy at the general election in November.

The board has discussed this action for the past several months noting that the deficits have begun to eat away at the district’s fund balance each year. In the past the district has been able to find cost reductions to help cut the deficit. But it is getting harder to find those cuts, and the district does not want to cut good programs and staff that is needed to have a successful school.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.