Inwood, Iowa

Leonard E. Kaskie, 81, of Inwood, Iowa, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Services were Thursday, Aug. 24, at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Canton, South Dakota, with inurnment in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Rock Valley, Iowa.

Leonard Eugene Kaskie was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Rock Valley, son of Leo and Kathryn (Grant) Kaskie. He graduated from Rock Valley High School.

On June 8, 1963, he married Dolores Soldatke. They lived in Rock Valley. They later lived in Sutherland, Iowa, until returning to Rock Valley in 1990. They moved to Inwood in 1998, where Dolores lived at Fellowship Village and where she died Dec. 13, 2001. He worked as a salesman for Thornburg Co. in Rock Valley, ran the Upstairs, Downstairs Tavern in Sutherland, had Wink’s Pub in Rock Valley, managed the Super 8 Motel in Rock Valley, and spent the last 15 years with Porter Funeral Home as a funeral director’s assistant.

Survivors include his brother, Bernard Kaskie of Lennox, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant son, Donovan Leo; brother, Donald,﻿ and sister, Sally.