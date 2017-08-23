New faces to welcome students at West Lyon





The desks have been cleaned, the floors have been scrubbed and teachers have been welcomed back for the 2017-2018 school year. But before the bell rang on the first day, several behind-the-scenes changes and upgrades were completed in the West Lyon School district.

According to administrators, new flooring and weight equipment were installed in the wellness center, the camera security system was upgraded and drinking fountains throughout the school were replaced. The new fountains, installed by Caswell Plumbing, have filtered water and allow for re-filling of water bottles, electronically recording how many plastic bottles of water each fountain is saved from being disposed of.

The district also purchased two new buses which have larger windows for easier emergency exits if needed, compared to older buses. West Lyon currently has 16 bus routes and 24 buses.

Four new teachers joined the staff at West Lyon for the 2017-2018 school year.

