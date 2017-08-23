Bible reading marathon set for September 8-9





jhommes@ncppub.com

Residents of Lyon County will soon have the opportunity to take part in a very unique event, the 2017 Iowa 99-County Bible reading marathon. The event will take place on the Lyon County Courthouse lawn Sept. 8 and 9 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. both days, or until the entire Bible has been read.

People of all ages are welcome, including adults, children, senior citizens, students and people of every denomination. Bottled water will be provided throughout the day, but each participant should bring his/her own Bible and lawn chair.

This is the second year a Bible reading marathon has taken place across all counties in Iowa. The event was started by Ginny Caligiuri of south central Iowa who organized the first Bible reading marathon inside the State Capitol building in Des Moines in January 2016. Eventually all other counties participated, with Lyon County holding its first Bible marathon toward the very end of December 2016.

