



The last

summer bash

sarahm@ncppub.com

Lester Family Day events drew a large crowd Saturday, Aug. 19, offering the perfect time for a celebration before school starts Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The day started with a community breakfast sponsored by Lester area businesses. A color fun run was next on the roster followed by a parade at 10:30. Parade marshals, Bob and Nancy Gerber, led the procession with lots of kids lining the street to collect candy and other goodies.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.