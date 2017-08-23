



In honoring Marian’s request there will be no formal funeral or memorial service. Family would encourage you to share favorite memories and stories about Marian with each other. Memorials may be sent to Marian’s home church or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Marian Mae Johnson, 84, rural Westbrook (Dovray) died Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

Marian was born May 10, 1933 in Dovray Township, Minnesota to Thomas and Alice (Engerbretson) Johnson. She was baptized on June 25, 1933 and confirmed March 21, 1928 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Dovray. Marian was a graduate of Westbrook High School and went on to receive a full scholarship to the MacPhail School of Performing Arts in Minneapolis where she earned a Bachelor of Music and a Minor in Voice. Marian devoted her entire life to music. She taught piano lessons to students in her home as well as in Slayton, Currie, and surrounding areas. Many of her students went on to be music teachers and piano teachers. Marian also played for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dovray and for many funerals, school programs, and weddings. She played for over 100 weddings in her lifetime. During her travels, Marian played piano for audiences in 23 different countries. Marian loved her cats she also liked to travel internationally, was fluent in Spanish, enjoyed singing, and loved her chocolates!

Survivors include brother-in-law Blaine Himmelman; nieces Laurie (Kim) Boyce and Jan (Mike) Freiborg and their families as well as other loving family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Tom & Alice Johnson and her sister, Carol Himmelman.