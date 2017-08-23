



Memorial Service for Debbra Jean Anderson will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday August 26, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Debbra, 60 of Lee, Maine formerly of Walnut Grove died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at her home.

Debbra Jean Anderson was born April 27, 1957 in Tracy, Minnesota to Donald and Eleanor (Sande) Davis. She was baptized and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. As a young girl she was in 4-H. Debbra graduated from Tracy High School in 1975. Debbra worked in Redwood Falls at Control Data for a couple years. In June of 1977 she married Keith Anderson in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. After the wedding, they moved to California and later Hawaii while Keith was in the service. After Keith finished in the military, they moved to Maine where they’ve resided since.

Survivors include husband Keith Anderson; daughter Kristie Lynn Edwards of Eliot, ME; grandchildren: Kayla, RJ and Donnie; mother Eleanor Davis of Walnut Grove, MN; brother Ronald (Sue) Davis of Cannon Falls, MN and many other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her father Donald Don and her grandparents.