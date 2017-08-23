



Funeral services for Debra Jo (Koblegard) Martius was held, Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com

Debra Jo (Koblegard) Martius, 65 of Spearfish, SD died Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at her home.

Deb was born October 5, 1951 in Springfield, MN the daughter of Martin and Betty (Pemble) Koblegard. She grew up in the Walnut Grove area and graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1969. She married Dennis Martius on December 27, 1969. They moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin briefly, then returned to southern Minnesota and lived there for 25 years. In 1994 they moved to Spearfish. Deb enjoyed quilting, cooking, spending time with family and volunteering for the church and food pantry.

Survivors include her husband Denny of Spearfish, son, Michael (Jennifer) of Hill City, SD, daughters, Jody (Keith) of Klamath Falls, OR and Julie of Spearfish, 16 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and her siblings; Patty, Mark, Vicki, Kathy and Shelley and their families.

Preceding her in death were her parents.