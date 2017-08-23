Farm Business Management Instructor a New Service in Westbrook

Minnesota West Community & Technical College now has a Farm Business Management Instructor with an office in Westbrook serving Cottonwood and Murray County Farmers. Linda Carter provides one-on-one instruction to local farmers assisting them with computerized record keeping, balance sheets, financial analysis, cash flows, benchmarking & trend analysis, pin pointing break even prices, marketing information & strategies, and other individual needs. Linda joins a team of eleven other farm business management instructors at Minnesota West serving southwest Minnesota. Linda has shared office space with Evers Chiropractic at the WWG Schools tech campus building in Westbrook.

