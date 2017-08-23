Taking a new, but familiar path





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Westbrook — This past year Linda Chapman Carter has started a new era in her professional career in agriculture education. Carter who was raised on her family’s farm southwest of Westbrook, graduated from Westbrook High School in 1986.

She attended South Dakota State University, graduating with a degree in Agriculture Education and Mathematics. She had her first teaching job at Osakis where she taught agriculture for one year. After teaching there she discovered that she didn’t much care for teaching shop based classes. After a bit of soul searching she went back to get her Mathematics degree so she could teach both agriculture and mathematics.

•Linda Carter has a long career in agriculture and education and she is continuing that as a Farm Business Management instructor