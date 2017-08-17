



84

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Carl Dieters, 84, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Memorial service was Tuesday, Aug. 15, at United Methodist Church, Rock Rapids, with inurnment will in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids.

Carl Dieters was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Rock Rapids to Ben and Berniece (Reid) Dieters. He graduated from Rock Rapids High School in 1951 and attended Worthington Junior College prior to entering the U.S. Navy.

On Oct. 5, 1957, he married Eva Pomrenke. The couple lived in Rock Rapids where he worked at the elevator in Rock Rapids until his retirement in 1990. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Rock Rapids for many years.

Survivors include his daughter, Tami (Mike) Breske of Moscow, Idaho; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice (Don) Norton of Sioux Falls, and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Kurt Dieters; sisters, Darlene Reynolds and Wilma Schubert,﻿ and brother, George “Butch” Dieters.