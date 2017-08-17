New license plate designs unveiled for public vote





Governor Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) director, Mark Lowe, unveiled three potential designs for Iowa’s new license plate Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Iowa State Fair. “The designs represent elements of what makes us Iowans,” said Reynolds. “We are patriotic. We are forward thinking. We take pride in our state’s natural beauty. And we embrace contributions from both the rural and urban areas of our state,” she said.

