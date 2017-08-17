Breaking ground





Groundbreaking ceremony planned for Friday, Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at project site

In June, members of the Merrill Pioneer Community Hospital board of trustees asked the community for its input on whether construction on a $28.9 million hospital and clinic should commence as planned without the USDA’s approval of a more than $17 million loan. Those in attendance at the June 27 informational session expressed a favorable response. On Aug. 1, work began at the site, located on Rock Rapids’ southwest side along Highway 75.

