Pillow transformations

sarahm@ncppub.com

For many years, the American Legion Auxiliary has sponsored a pillow-cleaning event in Larchwood. Kraft Pillow Service from Kingsley, Iowa, makes arrangements to come to Larchwood every other year.

“The auxiliary is in charge of doing the advertising by providing posters to the community, the papers and other outlets such as churches and other auxiliary units in the county,” explained LaVonne Reinke, member of the Larchwood American Legion Auxiliary, local sponsor of the service. In addition to spreading the work about the event, auxiliary members are also on hand the day of the event to answer questions about the cleaning service, fill out invoices, and collect money when the customer returns.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.