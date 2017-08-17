



Cheryl Blankespoor’s passion and love for the 4-H program is no coincidence. It started during her days as a member of the Happy Rockies 4-H Club and has continued in her role as a 4-H club leader. “When you hear the phrase ‘bleeds green’ in Lyon County, Cheryl Blankespoor’s name instantly comes to most minds,” said Jill Postma, Lyon County 4-H coordinator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Lyon County.

Blankespoor of Inwood was named 2017 Lyon County 4-H Leader of the Year during the annual 4-H Awards recognition program in July. She will receive a second honor during the Iowa State Fair this week. Blankespoor will be inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 20 at the state fair.

