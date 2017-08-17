City council discussed problems at the city park

•Part time police officer completing training is scheduled to interview in a few weeks

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Westbrook — Wasps and vandals creating issues in the city park was addressed at the council meeting last week. Apparently there has been an issue with kids visiting the park and leaving their trash and other items littered about and left in the shelter and throughout the park.

Some of the items left are clothing, shoes, and toys. Mayor Dennis Phelps said you would think parents would wonder when their kids came home without their shoes. Some of the clothing items are name brand like Nike, Tommy Hilfger, and other name brands. Other times people using the shelter have not always left it clean either. People should report when they see kids or others not using trash recepticals or leaving personal items laying around the park.

