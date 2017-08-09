Farmers’ Market first is a success





Larchwood’s first Farmers’ Market event drew a large crowd to the city park for food, music, activities and shopping Thursday, Aug. 3.

United Church of Christ and St. Mary’s parish youth groups served taco-in-a-bag. Proceeds from free-will donations will be split between the groups.

With a little something for everyone, families made their way through the park mingling with friends and enjoying live music provided by the Gerry and Martha Stai band. Vendors offered everything from fresh vegetables and produce to baked goods and health and beauty products to boutique clothing.

Members of the community were pleased with the night and the events, all agreeing “it was a fun night.” Several people added, “The beautiful weather made for an enjoyable evening in the park.” Another community member commented, “We can’t wait until next month.” Organizers are planning a second Farmers’ Market for﻿ Thursday, Sept. 7.