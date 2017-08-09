New Alvord fertilizer facility complete





Jason Hommes | Writer

jhommes@ncppub.com

Cooperative Farmers Elevator celebrated the completion of its new agronomy center fertilizer plant in Alvord with an open house event July 20. Jim Jensen, the regional operations manager for Cooperative Farmers Elevator, said they were very pleased with the turnout.

“It was a year-and-a-half construction process, so to get from the beginning to being able to give public tours was a good feeling,” said Jensen. “We have it fully completed now and we’ve taken some fertilizer out of here already, and we expect to really get things going this fall.”

