Full lineup of events planned for Lester Day 2017

The community of Lester will celebrate Lester Day 2017 Saturday, Aug. 19, with a full lineup of events with something for everyone.

The day kicks off with a color fun run in the city park. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. with running scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Lester area businesses are sponsoring a Lester community breakfast in the community center from 7:30-9 a.m. A freewill donation will be taken to support the Lester Betterment Club and the Lester community.

Registration for the pie-baking contest will be from 8-9 a.m. in the community center. Pies should also be dropped off during this time.

