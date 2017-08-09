Hopping into harvest





sarahm@ncppub.com

Nestled quietly in the rolling hills not far from Larchwood is the Star Sister Hops Farm. The lush green hops farm is now being harvested and prepared for processing which will take the crop to its next destination.

There are other hops farms in the area but Star Sister has something that sets them apart — being certified organic. “Our entire farm has been USDA certified organic for many years so keeping our hops farm organic was a given,” said Stephanie Stensland who, along with her husband, Curt Stensland, owns and operates Star Sister Organic Hops Farm. Currently four and a half acres, the family has recently planted another acre with 1,000 new plants.

