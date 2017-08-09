



At the Wilder Pageant cast and crew picnic at Plum Creek Park, Walnut Grove, Errol Steffen was presented with a special book of memories prepared by Wendy Rogotzke commemorating Errol’s 40th year in the pageant. In those 40 years, Errol has never missed a performance. This past year, Errol played Charles Ingalls, a part he has had since 1990. Errol has also worked behind the scenes each year helping get the show ready. Errol serves as president and Wendy serves as secretary of the Wilder Pageant Committee.

Errol Steffen recognized for 40 years

in the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant