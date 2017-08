Pastor Kirk Doering has been appointed pastor of the Lamberton, Sanborn and Walnut Grove United Methodist Churches effective July 2, 2017. His first service was Sunday, June 25. His wife of 37 years, Carolyn (Penley) has been appointed pastor at the Heron Lake/Lakefield United Methodist Churches. They have two children, Asher and Rayven; and Jesse, married to Mia with one child, Lily.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.