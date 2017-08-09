Chapman farm begins with a swap in Heron Lake saloon





Editors note: This story and photos are by Julie Buntjer of the Worthington Globe.

WESTBROOK — While most of Minnesota’s newest century farms have been in the hands of farm families for 100 years — or slightly more — a rural Murray County farm has been cared for by the Chapman family since the early 1880s.

George Chapman, his wife, Lucy, and their children lived in east central Iowa in 1880, but George was determined to stake a land claim of his own. His only option to settle unclaimed land, he figured, was in the Dakotas, so he set out across the plains with his horse and wagon.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story and more pictures.

•Family Celebrates 129

years of farm ownership