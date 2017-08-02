Pamela K. Vander Lugt 





65

Orange City, Iowa

Pamela Kaye Vander Lugt, 65, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Orange City Area Health System.

Memorial service was Wednesday, July 26, at Calvary Christian Reformed Church, Orange City, with interment in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City.



Pam Van Hill was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Bud and Geneva (De Jongh) Van Hill. She grew up in Hills, Minnesota, where she attended a Christian school until the age of 10. Her family then moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she attended a Christian school and graduated from Lincoln High School.





On Sept. 4, 1970, she married Les Vander Lugt. They made their home in various communities, including De Motte, Indiana, and Sioux City, Iowa. In July 1987, they moved to Webster City, Iowa, where she was employed by Hamilton County Hospital. Nine years ago, the couple settled in Orange City where she was the health information manager at Orange City Area Health System.



Survivors include her husband; two sons, Chad (Amanda) Vander Lugt of Sioux Falls and Shawn (Jaime) Vander Lugt of Johnstown, Colorado; a daughter, Erin (Ben) Pullen of Spencer, Iowa; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Marlyn (Carla) Van Hill of Alvord, Iowa, Randy (Cindy) Van Hill of Inwood, Iowa, and Gary Van Hill of Sioux Falls; a brother-in-law, Marv (Donna) Kempema of Doon, Iowa, and many nephews and nieces.





She was preceded in death by her parents and a﻿ sister, Cheryl Kempema.



