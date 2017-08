sarahm@ncppub.com

Every quarter a special award is given to an individual utilizing Hegg Memorial Health Center’s wellness and rehab department in Rock Valley. The SPIRIT award, which stands for Strength, Perseverance, Initiative, Resolve and Inspiration, was awarded to Leroy Rozeboom of Inwood. According to staff members at Hegg Rehab, “Leroy has demonstrated great courage, character and spirit throughout his therapy.”

