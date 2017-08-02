End-of-the-season fun

sarahm@ncppub.com

Belly flops and handstand contests, “Simon Says” and relay races will be just a few of the events during the Inwood Pool Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 9. This fun event is open to all ages during pool hours from 1-5 p.m. Family night from 6-9 p.m. will also have a special twist with a few games during the evening hours. This is the first time the pool has hosted pool Olympics, according to Laurel Reinke, chair of the aquatic center board. “It’s an end-of-the-season gathering,” she explained.

