Loving their small-town life





sarahm@ncppub.com

Calling the town of Lester home for 60 years, Bob and Nancy Gerber are honored to be leading the parade at Lester Days Saturday, Aug. 19. They were nominated parade marshals for 2017. “We want to be involved. We’ve been here a long time,” said Nancy with a smile.

Bob grew up not far from Lester while Nancy journeyed to Lester from Niles, Kansas, where she was born. They were and still are active members of Apostolic Christian Church and Bob’s grandparents lived in Michigan, thus helping the couple become acquainted. After the couple was married in 1957, they settled in the town of Lester.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.