



Memorial services for Edmund David Olson will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice. com <http://www.stephensfuneralservice.com> . Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Edmund David Olson age 79 of Walnut Grove passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at the Prairie View Senior Living in Tracy.

Edmund David Olson was born October 3, 1938 to Leonard and Minnie (Lohrbach) Olson on the family farm northeast of Walnut Grove, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1956, served in the United States Army, and attended Golden Valley Bible College. He graduated with honors from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter in 1964 and attended graduate school at the University of Minnesota where he majored in entomology and botany while serving as interim Stat Extension Entomologist. He married Norma Irene Knutson of Silverton, Oregon in 1967. Following many years of teaching biology and pursing hobbies of farming, gardening and beekeeping in Wyoming, Minnesota, he retired to the farm where he was born.

Edmund was a lifelong scholar and teacher with an endless variety of interests. However, he had a special interest in grassland prairies and introduced the Nature Conservancy to some native areas, which were subsequently purchased. He was working to establish a native prairie habitat on his farm along Plum Creek. He served on the Chisago County Park and Trail Foundation and chaired his local park board for many years. An avid reader, he participated in “Tracy Reads” and belonged to the Tracy Library Book Club. He loved to reminisce about early days on the farm and enjoyed keeping family holiday traditions.

Survivors include his wife Norma; sons: David Erik of Davis, CA and Brian Louis (Erin) of Andover, MN; grandsons: Nicholas Paul Olson and Benjamin Brian Olson; brothers: Larry (Judy) of Hatfield, MA and Dale (Carol) of Belfry, MT and sister Bonnie Pomerenke of Lakefield, MN.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers: Everett, Robert and Galen and sisters: Grace Shattuck and Genevieve Minor.