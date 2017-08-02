A labor of Love





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Westbrook — Fast forward to 2017, over $200,000 and countless hours of labor have given the community one of the most profound veterans memorial which is second to none, its visual beauty as well as its perpetual honor to those who served their country.

The members of the committee have all been on since the beginning. They are Deb Jans, Dennis Jutting, Todd Dibble, John Madson, and Steve Kjorness.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.

• In 2008 five people assembled a committee to build a veterans

memorial in the Westbrook City Park