



A graveside service for Elaine Polzin was held July 25, 2017 at the Memory Gardens Cemetery, rural Windom held for Elaine Polzin

Elaine, 80, died July 19, 2017 at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Society.

Elaine Polzin was born on January 17, 1937, in Walnut Grove, Minnesota to Fred and Myrtle (Herder) Schilling. She was baptized and confirmed at the English Lutheran Church,Walnut Grove. She attended and graduated from Walnut Grove High School and then continued her education at cosmetology school in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On February 25, 2003, Elaine was united in marriage to Randy Polzin in Las Vegas, Nevada. For several years, Elaine worked as a cook and also at the Westbrook Egg Plant for ten years. Elaine worked for HSI at the Home for Creative Living in Windom for fifteen years along with doing foster care with her husband, Randy. She was a homemaker for Cottonwood County Family Services for the elderly for fifteen years and Client Community Services, Inc. for several years.

Elaine as a longtime member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden and a former member of the Herbert Reese American Legion Auxiliary. Elaine's favorite pass times included cooking, baking, collecting recipes, spending time with Randy, working puzzles, traveling with Randy, going to Jackpot Junction and watching the Minnesota Twins.

Survivors include her children, Scott Thompson (special friend, Marchele), Storden; Jeff Stevens (Kari), Alabama; Kathy Carey, Inola, OK; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Kalea (Cody) Thompson and their child, Charlie Ray; Bostyn (Amber) Thompson and their child, Conway; Justin (Brittany) Carey and their children, Jaxon and Scarlett; Maurice, Jared and Daniel Stevens; Kristin (Jerome) James; Carter and Cole Stevens; one brother, Bill Schilling (Diane) of Washington; and several other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Randy Polzin October 26, 2008; brother, Kenny Ellifson; several other relatives.