



Funeral service for Ronald H. Schneider will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN, or Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar, MN. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar. www.hafh.org

Ronald, 82, died July 10, 2017, at the Bethesda Grand Memory Care Unit in Willmar.

Ron was born September 12, 1934, in Westbrook, Minnesota to Harry and Agnes (Iverson) Schneider. He was raised on a farm and attended Westbrook High School excelling in athletics and academics. He continued his education at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter before entering the NAVCAD program with the US Navy. He became an aviator and completed flight training at the end of the Korean War. He flew from aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean Sea and the North Sea while on active duty. Ron first flew the Douglas A-1 Skyraider, a propeller-driven attack bomber. Later, he transitioned to jet aircraft including the Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. While deployed, he and his air wing were tasked with protecting aircraft carriers from attack, a hazardous job even during periods of peace. He lost a number of good friends while serving in the Navy.

After four years of aircraft carrier take-offs and landings fighting “the cold war” he moved to the US Naval Reserve and returned to Minnesota. He completed his Bachelor of Arts in business at the University of Minnesota in 1960 and later earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota in 1964.

He married Betty Weldon in New York City, New York in 1959. After completing law school, they moved to Willmar to work for the late Senator of the State of Minnesota, Bob Johnson, in 1963.

Eventually, Ron struck out on his own, first serving as the assistant Kandiyohi County Attorney, then elected Kandiyohi County Attorney. He was honored to serve as lead prosecutor and advisor to the county board. He maintained a private law practice in Willmar before retiring in 2012. During his years of practice in Willmar, he served as President of the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association, and President of the Minnesota Trial Lawyers Association. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school at Vinje Lutheran Church and acting in plays at the Barn Theater. Later in life, he ran for and was elected to the City Council of Spicer. For five decades he was a proud member of the Willmar Kiwanis Club.

Ron and Betty were blessed with two children: David and Lynne. David followed Ron in the practice of law and they practiced together for 18 years, before Ron’s retirement. Ron loved the outdoors. Besides being a gentleman farmer, his hobbies included: drawing, painting, downhill skiing, sailing, running, and bicycling. In retirement, he remained close to his family, and farming, until his health began to fail this year.

Survivors include his wife Betty; son David and wife Trish; daughter Lynne; grandchildren: Eric, Suzanne, Sam, and Megan; his sisters: Anita and Romelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents.