



Funeral services for Richard D. Davis were held July 25, 2017 at English Lutheran Church, Walnut Grove. Burial was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.

com.

Richard, 93, Walnut Grove, MN died Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Tracy.

Richard D. Davis was born December 2, 1923 in Springdale Township, near Walnut Grove, Minnesota to Ernest and Eula (Gottshalk) Davis. He went to country school until 8th grade. Richard told about how he got to skip 3rd grade because the teacher only had two students. She sent one to 4th grade (Richard) and the other back to 2nd grade. Richard married Lucille Berg on June 12, 1945. They farmed near Tracy and Walnut Grove nearly all their life. He was involved in Lions Club and English Lutheran Church. In addition, Richard was an actor in the play “Fragments of a Dream” for over 20 years until he was 87 years old. He was very proud of this and that he got to drive the horses. Richard loved hunting, fishing, baseball, and woodworking. He was an avid gardener. Richard was the caregiver for his wife for over seven years.

Survivors include his children: Jack (Diane) Davis and Dawn (Ken) Bass; grandchildren: Rick (Jodi), Angie (Jason), Brian (Trish), Amanda, and Janell (Ryan); 7 great grandchildren; sister Deloras Jenson; and sister-in-law Eleanor Davis.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife Lucille of 62 years; 2 infant children; brother Don, and brother-in-law Curtiss Jenson.