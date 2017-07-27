



Memorial services for Gwen Evelyn Thoma were held at July 20, 2017 at the Tracy Area Funeral Home, Tracy, MN. Burial was in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Tracy.

Gwen, 71, Tracy, MN died July 15, 2017 at the Sanford Tracy Hospital after an extended illness.

Gwen Evelyn Thoma was born May 14, 1946 in Redwood Falls, Minnesota to Elston and Evelyn (Corcoran) Thoma. She graduated from Tracy High School in 1964. Gwen worked at several nursing homes in the area and managed the Cozy Grove Motel in Tracy. She was a mail carrier between towns and cleaned at several area businesses. Gwen was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed horses, gardening and being outdoors. She loved spending time with her five nieces and three nephews.

Survivors include her siblings: Bruce (Ellen) Thoma of Walnut Grove, Dianne Reck of Redwood Falls, Lynn Thoma of Tracy and Debbie (Thor) Kaardal of Redwood Falls; nieces and nephews: Kim and Kelly, Pam and Julie, Bobbi and Don, Danielle and Wade; four great nieces; one great-great niece; and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents and nephew Nathan.