



A Celebration of Life for Stanley Burdette Madson will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Immanuel Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Westbrook Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors by the Westbrook VFW and American Legion will be held in the Westbrook Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Immanuel Baptist Church, Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center, or the Veteran's Memorial Wall.

com <http://www.stephensfuneralservice.com> . Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Stanley Burdette Madson age 96 of Westbrook passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center.

Stanley Burdette Madson was born on February 2, 1921, on the farm northwest of Storden, Minnesota to Thorvald and Gunda (Hojem) Madson. He went to school in Storden and later worked as a hired hand for his father. Right after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Stanley enlisted in the U.S. Army 552nd Signal Aircraft Warning Battalion, and served for about nine months. He was stationed at Fort Crook, Nebraska and Fort Myers, Florida. Stanley was a truck driver. He was honorably discharged to come home and farm his father’s farm. On November 15, 1945 Stanley married Ruth Erickson at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Westbrook. To this union, five children were born: John, Sharon, JoAnn, Joyce and David. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary November 15, 2015. Stanley accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior in the fall of 1947 at special meeting at the Immanuel Baptist Church, where he became a member and served in various ministries through the years. Stanley enjoyed helping people out however he could. Throughout his life he had many different jobs: farmer, semi-truck driver, automobile salesman, school bus driver of the #7 “Wildcat” bus, Toro employee for 14 years, and from 1982-2012 (30 years), Stanley was also self-employed with his lawn mowing, snow blowing and repair service.

Survivors include his children: John (Linda) Madson of Westbrook, Sharon (Bruce) Higgs of Greer, SC, JoAnn (Doug) Nelson of Lincoln, NE, Joyce (Rick) Parsons of Greenville, SC, and David (Shelley) Madson of Greer, SC; ten grandchildren: Chad Paplow, Curtis (Shannon) Madson, Timothy (Janelle) Higgs, Aaron Higgs, Amanda Parsons (David) Highhouse, Mackenzie Palmer, Tanner, Brady and Lindsey Madson; nine great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Margaret Madson; and brother-in-law Fritz Ockenfels.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife Ruth; brothers: Floyd and Joseph Madson; sisters: Thelma Madson, Gracella Ockenfels and Moina Bernston.