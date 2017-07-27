Second week of pageant had good attendance





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Walnut Grove — Pageant committee members were pleased with the turnout for the Fortieth Anniversary of the Pageant. Last year the Pageant Committee was not as fortunate, as Mother Nature dumped heavy rains midway through the first act forcing them to discontinue the performance that night. It also was a crowd of nearly 1,200 people.

On the positive side Little House star Karen Grassle was able to give her presentation there, and was able to see the first couple of scenes.

However so far this year Mother Nature has blessed the pageant with very good weather for all of the performances. Friday night the attendance was 860, and the Saturday night was just shy of the 1,000 mark with 965 showing up. Added to last weeks total that brings the first two weeks total at 3468.

•Family Festival also had good attendance with several authors and an old time fiddle player providing entertainment