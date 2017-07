Residents of Lester will have the opportunity to view the final conceptual landscape designs created through the Community Visioning program Saturday, Aug. 19, during Lester Days 2017. The designs will be presented during the Lester Community Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. in the community center and during the Lester Days noon meal from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., also in the community center.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.