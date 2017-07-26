Calling the shots

sarahm@ncppub.com

Before students can enroll in school or licensed daycare, or participate in school sports, vaccine requirements need to be met. Health Services of Lyon County is partnering with the community and schools to help bring awareness to parents about the new vaccine laws in Iowa. “This law is not only for schools but also licensed daycare centers,” said Melissa Stillson, administrator for Health Services of Lyon County.

