Fun at the Farmers’ Market

sarahm@ncppub.com

The Larchwood Community Group has been working hard to organize a Farmers’ Market for Aug. 3 and Sept. 7. Planning for the events started after a community member inquired about having a farmers’ market in Larchwood. “After thinking about it we decided that we should do more than just a farmers’ market to get people to come,” explained Holly Horstman, a member of the Larchwood Community Group and organizer of the event. In addition to fresh produce, honey and other vendors, there will be entertainment and some fun competitions for adults and kids.

