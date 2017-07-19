



From Africa to Iowa with faith

Father Francis Makwinja’s journey to Catholic priesthood, as well as his road to St. Mary’s and Holy Name parishes, has been a long one. The new priest assigned to oversee the Catholic churches in Larchwood and Rock Rapids is far from his home country of Malawi, Africa.

Makwinja was born Jan. 6, 1972, the sixth of eight children. All of his family still remains in Malawi except for his brother and his family, who live and work in Ethiopia. Coming from a large family with “very prayerful and faithful parents,” as he describes his family life, Father Francis is living out a very different vocation. “In my family I am the only one who has joined the religious life,” he said. “My journey to priesthood started when I was very young.”

