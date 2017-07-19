



By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WALNUT GROVE — This year the Wilder Pageant committee was pleased with the first weekend attendance of the Fragments of a Dream pageant. Attendees were treated to a very good first night performance with nearly ideal viewing conditions, making it much nicer for both the audience and actors.

The pageant outperformed numbers from last year with an opening night crowd of 739, and the Saturday night attendance was 913 for a total of 1652 topping last years first weekend attendance of 1552. The year before attendance was also up by 100 more which seems to indicate a trend of higher attendance.

Fortieth Wilder Pageant off to good start



•Laura fans were treated to a warm but eventful day at the Family Festival, Laura’s birthday party, Laura and Nellie Look Alike contest, and the Plum Creek Muzzle Loader Rendezvous