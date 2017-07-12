Doris Irene Mays





A funeral service for Doris Irene (Peterson) Mays was held July 5, 2017 at Shalom Lutheran Church in Alexandria with Reverend Justin Fenger officiating. Interment was at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St James, MN. Memorials preferred to Shalom Lutheran Church, 681 Voyager Dr. Alexandria, MN 56308; or Knute Nelson Foundation, 420 12th Ave E. Alexandria, MN 56308 Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. www.andersonfuneral.net

Doris died on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Knute Nelson at the age of 90.

Doris Irene (Peterson) Mays was born on December 16, 1926 to Raymond and Irene (Wellner) Peterson in Westbrook, Minnesota. She was baptized on January 16, 1927 at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Westbrook and confirmed on September 15, 1940.

Doris attended Westbrook Public Schools and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1944. During her last 2 years in school she worked at a bakery/restaurant in Westbrook and also helped her grandmother at the library on Saturday afternoons. Doris attended the Mankato Business College in Mankato, Minnesota and then worked for Southern Minnesota Supply Company as a secretary.

On August 31, 1947 Doris married Richard (Dick) Mays at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Westbrook. They farmed in St James, Minnesota until 1960. During this time, Doris worked at the Rexall Drug Store in St James until their first child was born in 1951. In 1960 they moved to Westport, Minnesota where they farmed until 1967 when they bought a farm south of Glenwood, Minnesota. Again Doris began working at a drug store, Corner Drug in Glenwood, retiring in 1987. In 1974 they sold their farm and moved to Alexandria where Dick became involved in real estate. In 1994 they moved to Rushford, Minnesota where their daughter lived. In March 1995 Dick suffered a stroke and was in the Good Shepherd Nursing Home until he passed away on October 1, 2001. In October of 2006, Doris moved back to Alexandria.

Doris was always active in her church and volunteered with Sunday school and church activities wherever she lived. Doris was most recently a member of the Shalom Lutheran Church. Until her move to Grand Arbor, Doris served as lector, greeter, usher and communion assistant at the contemporary worship service. Doris was active in the Prayer Shawl Ministry and delivered many shawls to people in need of prayers. She was also a vital member of the quilting group. She also volunteered at the Senior Center for many years. Doris enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, sewing and playing cards with family and friends. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Dale (Sylvia Wilhelmi) Mays of LeSueur, MN, Terry (Janel) Mays of Alexandria, MN, and one daughter, Deb (John) Bruihler of Rushford, MN; five grandchildren, Christine (Tim) Stemler, David (Jen) Mays, Tim (Cara) Bruihler, Ella (Matt) Hepfler, and Laura Bruihler; and 7 great-grandchildren, Ava and Ethan Stemler, Madison and Morgan Mays, Oliver and Evelyn Bruihler, and Lydia Hepfler. She is also survived by her sister, Gwen (Orie) Kvilhaug; sisters-in-law, Nancy Peterson, Carol Mays, and Lenore Mays; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Dick; her parents, Raymond and Irene Peterson; her brother, Don Peterson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Claude and Anna Mays; brothers-in-law, Ken Mays, Bob Mays and Darrell Mays; and nephews, Steven Peterson and Gary Mays.