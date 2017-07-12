City to ban guns on city property

Council accepts bids on impounded vehicles

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Westbrook — Mayor Dennis Phelps brought up the question about people carrying fire arms on city property. The council discussed the question and determined that a policy should be written to cover that question. The new policy will ban all firearms in or on city buildings, parks or any public property within the city limits of Westbrook. The council approved the action.

Last month the council voted to sell three abandoned vehicles that have been in the city impound lot. The vehicles were two Ford Tauruses, and a Mitzibishi Eclipse. Dave Stenzel submitted a bid of $350 for the Eclipse, and $150 for one of the Tauruses. Mike Peschges submitted a bid of $600 for the other Taurus. The council voted to accept all three bids.

